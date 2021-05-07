US to Work Through Multinational Institutions to Stop COVID-19, Climate Crisis - Blinken

The United States will work with all countries through international organizations on preventing spread of the novel coronavirus disease and combating the climate crisis, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) The United States will work with all countries through international organizations on preventing spread of the novel coronavirus disease and combating the climate crisis, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"The United States will work through multilateral institutions to stop COVID-19 and tackle the climate crisis," Blinken said during UN Security Council virtual meeting.

The US will work on these issues with all countries, including those with whom it has serious differences, he added.