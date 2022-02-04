UrduPoint.com

US To Work To Prevent Russia From Injecting Ukraine Conflict Into Latin America - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russian efforts to destabilize the Western Hemisphere or inject the Ukraine conflict into the region are unacceptable and the United States will work with its partners in Latin America to prevent it, US Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols said on Thursday during a US House of Representatives subcommittee hearing.

"I hesitate to respond to every instance of Russian bluster. Let me be clear that efforts to destabilize our hemisphere or to inject conflict from Ukraine to the Western Hemisphere (are) unacceptable, and we will work with our partners throughout the hemisphere to prevent that," Nichols said.

When asked to list countries in Latin America that might be receptive to hosting Russian elements, Nichols named Nicaragua, Venezuela and Cuba.

The situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after the United States and its allies accused Russia of preparing to invade its neighbor. Russia has repeatedly denied having plans to attack any country, but said it reserves the right to move troops inside its sovereign territory as it sees fit. Russia has also warned that NATO's plans to expand further eastward, including in Ukraine, represent a threat to its national security.

