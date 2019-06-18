UrduPoint.com
US To Work With Allies In Getting Iran Back To Negotiating Table - State Department

Tue 18th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The United States is going to cooperate with international partners to get Iran back to the negotiating table and deter the Islamic Republic from obtaining nuclear weapons, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press briefing on Monday.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said earlier in the day that Tehran would in the coming days exceed the 3.67 percent uranium enrichment limit and the 130 tonne heavy water stockpile limit that were established by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"We will continue to work with our international allies and partners who would like to help us deter this Iranian behavior, get them back to the negotiating table and get them to behave like a normal nation," Ortagus said. "We should not yield to nuclear extortion."

US officials have been considering sending more forces to the middle East in the wake of attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman that Washington has blamed on Iran.

Iran has categorically denied having any involvement in the attacks and accused the United States of fabricating the incident.

Ortagus said Tehran's announcement to exceed the uranium enrichment limit is unfortunate yet not surprising.

"We continue to call on the Iranian regime not to obtain the nuclear weapons to abide by their commitments to the international community," Ortagus said.

The State Department spokesperson reiterated the US position that the JCPOA has to be replaced with a better deal.

On May 8, Iran announced that it would partially discontinue its obligations under the JCPOA. On the same day, Iran gave the other nuclear deal signatories - China, the European Union, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom - an ultimatum, saying it would in 60 days reduce some other obligations if they did not shield Tehran from Washington's sanctions. Iran's decision came a year after the United States exited the JCPOA and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

