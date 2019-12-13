US to Work With Allies on Possible Deployments of Intermediate-Range Missiles - Esper

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The United States will closely work with its allies on possible deployments of intermediate-range ballistic missiles, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters.

A public affairs officer at Vandenberg Air Force Base told Sputnik on Thursday that the United States has tested a land-based intermediate-range missile from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in the state of California.

"Once we develop intermediate-range missiles and if my commanders require them then we will work closely and consult closely with our allies in Europe, Asia, and elsewhere with regards to any possible deployments," Esper said on Thursday.

The type of missile tested on Thursday was banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

The Defense Department said in a press release that the missile flew for more than 500 kilometers before it was terminated over the ocean. The data from the test flight will be used for the Defense Department's development of future intermediate-range capabilities, the release added.

The INF Treaty, signed by the United States and the then Soviet Union in 1987, was terminated on August 2 at the United States' initiative after it formally suspended its INF obligations six months earlier.

The United States and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of violating the agreement, which banned any ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,417 miles).

On Sunday, the United States conducted a test of a ground-launched cruise missile to collect data for the development of future intermediate-range capabilities after the country withdrew from the INF Treaty. The Defense Department said in a release on Monday that the missile accurately hit its target after flying more than 500 kilometers.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Russia is ready to refrain from deploying intermediate-range missiles as long as the United States reciprocates.