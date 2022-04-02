UrduPoint.com

US To Work With Allies On Transferring Soviet-Made Tanks To Ukraine - Reports

Published April 02, 2022

US to Work With Allies on Transferring Soviet-Made Tanks to Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The United States will work with its allies on transferring Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine to boost its firepower against the Russian forces in Donbas, media reported.

The United States will serve as a mediator in this process which is a response to the request made by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, The New York Times newspaper reported, citing an unnamed official.

The transfer will start soon, the official said, failing however to specify any time frames.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow.

