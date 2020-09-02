UrduPoint.com
US To Work With Allies To Hold Accountable People For Navalny's Alleged Poisoning - NSC

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:09 PM

The United States is very concerned about the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and will work with its allies to bring those responsible for the poisoning to justice, National Security Council (NSC) spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement to Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The United States is very concerned about the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and will work with its allies to bring those responsible for the poisoning to justice, National Security Council (NSC) spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement to Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said that laboratory results show Navalny had been poisoned with a nerve agent belonging to the Novichok group. Germany plans to contact the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and notify its EU and NATO allies to work out a joint reaction, he added.

"The United States is deeply troubled by the results released today. Alexei Navalny's poisoning is completely reprehensible," Ullyot said. "Russia has used the chemical nerve agent Novichok in the past. We will work with allies and the international community to hold those in Russia accountable, wherever the evidence leads, and restrict funds for their malign activities."

