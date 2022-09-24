UrduPoint.com

US To Work With Allies To Impose More Costs On Russia Over Referenda In Ukraine - Biden

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2022 | 02:20 AM

US to Work With Allies to Impose More Costs on Russia Over Referenda in Ukraine - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) The United States will work with its partners to impose additional economic costs on Russia in response to the expected accession of four regions to Russia during popular referenda, US President Joe Biden said.

"The United States will never recognize Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine," Biden said in a statement on Friday. "We will work with our allies and partners to impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia. The United States stands with our partners around the world - and with every nation that respects the core tenets of the UN charter - in rejecting whatever fabricated outcomes Russia will announce.

"

The Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions are holding referenda on whether to join Russia. The areas have been largely secured by Russian forces during Moscow's special military operation in response to requests for help from the regions due to mistreatment by the Kiev regime.

