US to Work With Germany to Block Nord Stream 2 if Russia 'Invades' Ukraine - Nuland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The United States is going to work with Germany to make sure that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline does not move forward should Russia decide to "invade" Ukraine, Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said on Thursday.

"If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another Nord Stream 2 will not move forward. We have had extensive consultations at every level with our German allies," Nuland told a press briefing. "We will work with Germany to ensure that the pipeline does not move forward,"