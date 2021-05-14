US to Work With International Allies to Secure Ceasefire in Tigray - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The United States will work with international partners in order to secure a ceasefire in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray, the State Department said in a statement on Friday.

"The United States will work with our international allies and partners to secure a ceasefire, end this brutal conflict, provide the life-saving assistance that is so urgently needed, and hold those responsible for human rights abuses and violations accountable," the statement read.

Washington considers unacceptable the atrocities and the scale of the humanitarian emergency in Tigray, it added.