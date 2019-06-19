UrduPoint.com
US To Work With International Partners On Iran - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:13 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The United States will continue to work with countries around the world to avoid conflict with Iran and maintain security in the Strait of Hormuz, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday after a visit to US Central Command headquarters.

"We'll continue to work with partners all around the world," Pompeo said. "You have China that depends enormously on energy transiting the Strait of Hormuz. You have South Korea, Indonesia, Japan - all of whom have an enormous interest in ensuring there is freedom of navigation throughout this waterway."

He added that the US would "do its part" but wanted every nation around the world to understand that they are facing a "real threat" to their interests in the region.

Pompeo's visit to CENTCOM comes after acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan on Monday announced that the Pentagon would send 1,000 additional soldiers to the middle East to protect US personnel and interests from a threat posed by Iranian forces and proxy groups.

The top US diplomat said he discussed the deployment with CENTCOM commanders, noting that Washington was working to convince Tehran that it is "serious."

Pompeo emphasized that President Donald Trump does not war, saying Washington seeks to "deter them from further aggression in the region."

On Thursday, two oil tankers, Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair, came under attack in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. The United States has blamed Iran for the attack, but Tehran has denied involvement and accused its regional rivals Israel and Saudi Arabia of staging the incidents.

