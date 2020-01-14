US To Work with Iraq on Possible Troops Reduction - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The United States will work with Iraqi leaders to possibly reduce its footprint in the country while preserving American interests there, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday.

"How ultimately our force posture will [look like will] be resolved inside Iraq. We will work along duly elected leaders in Iraq to get to the right place," Pompeo said in remarks at Stanford University. "I think we can achieve both of these goals - reduce our footprint, reduce our risk while still achieving the American objectives in the region, including in Iraq."