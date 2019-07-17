US to Work With New Thailand Government to Improve Relations - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The US administration looks forward to cooperating with the new government of Thailand to improve bilateral relations, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The United States looks forward to working with the newly formed Royal Thai government to deepen the alliance and partnership between our two nations, building upon over two centuries of friendship between our people," Pompeo said.

Pompeo said the US would continue to support transparency and good governance in Thailand.

"Our alliance will grow even stronger as we work together to advance goals common to both countries, such as security, peace, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and throughout the world," he said.

On March 24, Thailand held its first general elections since the 2014 military coup. In June, former hunta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha got the majority of votes in his support as the country's next prime minister in the Thai Parliament. On Monday, he formally resigned from position of the head of the military government and said that the country would function as a normal democracy.