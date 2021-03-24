US to Work With Niger Govt. to Fight Extremism Following Terror Attacks - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The United States condemns the recent terrorist attacks in Niger and is set to work with the country's authorities to combat extremism there, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"The United States strongly condemns the horrific terrorist attacks in Niger, the most recent of which tragically killed 137 civilians on March 21 in the Tahoua region," Price said in a statement. "We are deeply concerned by the increasing violence against civilians and call for those responsible to be held accountable to the full extent of the law."

Price said the United States remains committed to working with the government and security forces of Niger to counter violent extremism and ensure security and prosperity for all Nigeriens.

On Sunday, armed assailants on motorbikes attacked the villages of Intazayane, Bakorat and Wirsnat in Niger's Tahoua region killing at least 137 people, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported.

UNCHR estimates that Niger's Tahoua and Tillaberi regions, bordering on Burkina Faso and Mali, are currently hosting about 204,000 refugees and internally displaced people.

Last May, armed groups assassinated refugee leaders and destroyed the water supply for the displaced population.

Niger's government has declared a three-day national mourning starting on March 23.

Niger is located in the region of Sahel, notorious for terrorist activity and illegal migration, and has been enmeshed in a serious security crisis over Islamic insurgency and related jihadist activities.