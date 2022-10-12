US to Work With Partners in Urgent Transition From Fossil Fuels - White House

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 09:35 PM

The US has emphasized an urgent need to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels in its new national security strategy, pledging to work with its partners and allies to this end, according to the document released Wednesday

"We know that long-term energy security depends on clean energy.

Recognizing this transition will not happen overnight, we will work with partners and allies to ensure energy security and affordability, secure access to critical mineral supply chains, and create a just transition for impacted workers," the document stated.

It named collaborators including the International Energy Agency, US-EU Task Force on European Energy Security, Clean Energy Ministerial and Mission Innovation, Power Africa, Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum, and Partnership for Transatlantic Energy and Climate Cooperation.

