US to Work With Partners on Producing COVID-19 Vaccines for Global Supply - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The United States will work with global partners on producing the novel coronavirus vaccines to be available for everyone around the world, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"We'll work with global partners on manufacturing and supplies to ensure there'll be enough vaccines for everyone everywhere," Blinken said in a press conference.

Blinken said the Biden administration believes it will soon be in a position to share more COVID-19 vaccines with other countries.