US to Work With Partners on Producing COVID-19 Vaccines for Global Supply - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The United States will work with global partners on producing the novel coronavirus vaccines to be available for everyone around the world, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"We'll work with global partners on manufacturing and supplies to ensure there'll be enough vaccines for everyone everywhere," Blinken said in a press conference.

Blinken said the Biden administration believes it will soon be in a position to share more COVID-19 vaccines with other countries.

The spread of the disease must be stopped around the world in order to guarantee Americans long-term safety, Blinken said, adding that the United States plays a critical role considering it has had the highest number of confirmed cases.

In addition, Blinken said the Biden administration will continue to push for a complete and transparent investigation into the origin of COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said the agency has reported an increase in the number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and the number of hospitalizations for a fourth week.

More than 165 million Americans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the available vaccines and more than 57 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.