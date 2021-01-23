US to Work With Partners to Deter North Korea - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) The United States will work with its partners in the region to deter North Korea, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

"As we have historically, the United States will work closely with partners in the region to determine on path forward and work together on deterrence," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Washington plans to adopt its new strategy toward North Korea in in close consultations with South Korea, Japan and other allies, Psaki added.

"We obviously have a vital interest in deterring North Korea," she said.