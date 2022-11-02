US to Work With Partners to Remove Iran From UN Commission on Status of Women - Harris

The United States will work with its partners to have Iran expelled from the UN Commission on the Status of Women, Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The United States will work with its partners to have Iran expelled from the UN Commission on the Status of Women, Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The United States believes that no nation that systematically abuses the rights of women and girls should play a role in any international or United Nations body charged with protecting these very same rights," Harris said.

"Iran has demonstrated through its denial of women's rights and brutal crackdown on its own people that it is unfit to serve on this Commission; Iran's very presence discredits the integrity of its membership and the work to advance its mandate. This is why today the United States is announcing our intention to work with our partners to remove Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women."