US to Work With Russia While Holding Moscow Accountable - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The United States will work with Russia to advance US interests while holding Moscow accountable, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Wednesday regarding Russia recalling Ambassador Anatoly Antonov for consultations on US relations.

"As we engage with Russia in ways that advance American interests, we remain clear-eyed about the challenges that Russia poses and even as we work with Russia to advance US interests, we'll also work to hold them accountable," Porter said in a telephone briefing.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Antonov has been invited to consultations in Moscow to analyze prospects for relations with Washington.