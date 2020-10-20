UrduPoint.com
US Told Embassy In Chisinau To Instigate Protests If Dodon Re-Elected - Naryshkin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 06:56 PM

The United States has instructed its embassy in Chisinau to foment protests if Moldovan President Igor Dodon is re-elected, the head of the Russian foreign intelligence service, Sergey Naryshkin, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The United States has instructed its embassy in Chisinau to foment protests if Moldovan President Igor Dodon is re-elected, the head of the Russian foreign intelligence service, Sergey Naryshkin, said Tuesday.

"The US Department of State has told its embassy in Chisinau to incite the opposition in advance to organize mass protests if he [the incumbent president] is re-elected and to demand recount of the votes," Naryshkin said in a statement published by the press service of the intelligence service.

US diplomats are persuading the members of the Moldovan law enforcement agencies not to counter potential street protests and to immediately "join the people," Naryshkin said.

According to Naryshkin, a team of US specialists on the so-called color revolutions are preparing to leave for Moldova.

