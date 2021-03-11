US Told Russian Diplomats to Be Vaccinated on General Basis - Consul General

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The United States officials told the Russian diplomats to be vaccinated on a general basis, Russian Consul General in Houston Alexander Zakharov told Sputnik.

"The official position of the host country is that foreign diplomats accredited in the United States must be vaccinated on a general basis," he said. "Vaccinations are currently available in Houston for people over the age of 65 or for people over the age of 60 with certain medical conditions. So we are waiting for our turn or guide employees to vaccinate in Russia during the vacation period.

"

The Russian Foreign Ministry has offered a number of embassies a chance to get inoculated against the coronavirus with Russia's vaccine, and some of the diplomats have already done so.

The United States continues to be the world leader in terms of both number of cases (29.1 million) and deaths (more than 528,000), according to Johns Hopkins University.

The White House announced at the end of February that Biden has renewed the US Declaration of National Emergency for the coronavirus pandemic.