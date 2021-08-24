UrduPoint.com

US Told Taliban That August 31 Withdrawal Contingent On Evacuation Cooperation - Reports

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 09:04 PM

The US is telling the Taliban (banned in Russia) that the promised August 31 withdrawal deadline is contingent upon them helping to facilitate the ongoing evacuations from Afghanistan, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing an administration official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The US is telling the Taliban (banned in Russia) that the promised August 31 withdrawal deadline is contingent upon them helping to facilitate the ongoing evacuations from Afghanistan, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing an administration official.

Biden reportedly asked Pentagon officials for contingency plans to stay longer should it be necessary, but agreed with their recommendation to try and meet the August 31 deadline.

