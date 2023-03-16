UrduPoint.com

US Took Care Not To Put Operational Security At Risk In Releasing Drone Video - Kirby

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 10:29 PM

US Took Care Not to Put Operational Security at Risk in Releasing Drone Video - Kirby

The United States took care not to release content of the video footage on the recent drone incident in the Black Sea that compromised its operational security or ability to collect intelligence, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The United States took care not to release content of the video footage on the recent drone incident in the Black Sea that compromised its operational security or ability to collect intelligence, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We weren't releasing content that that might put our own operational security at risk or our our ability to collect intelligence at risk," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby also said it was not clear from the video footage, which was released on Thursday morning, that the pilot of the Russian jet that engaged with the US MQ-9 Reaper drone intended to strike the aircraft.

Related Topics

Drone Russia United States From

Recent Stories

FIFA President re-elected

FIFA President re-elected

17 minutes ago
 Science, painting, drawing competition concludes

Science, painting, drawing competition concludes

12 minutes ago
 AJK PM, Senate Chairman express concerns over HR v ..

AJK PM, Senate Chairman express concerns over HR violations in IIOJK

12 minutes ago
 Kirby Says it is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian ..

Kirby Says it is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian Pilot Did Not Intend to Destro ..

9 minutes ago
 US Opposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Would Constitute V ..

US Opposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Would Constitute Violation of UN Charter by Russ ..

9 minutes ago
 Borrell Urges Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Reach Se ..

Borrell Urges Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Reach Settlement at Meeting in North M ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.