US Took Care Not to Put Operational Security at Risk in Releasing Drone Video - Kirby

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States took care not to release content of the video footage on the recent drone incident in the Black Sea that compromised its operational security or ability to collect intelligence, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The United States took care not to release content of the video footage on the recent drone incident in the Black Sea that compromised its operational security or ability to collect intelligence, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We weren't releasing content that that might put our own operational security at risk or our our ability to collect intelligence at risk," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby also said it was not clear from the video footage, which was released on Thursday morning, that the pilot of the Russian jet that engaged with the US MQ-9 Reaper drone intended to strike the aircraft.