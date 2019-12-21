US Took Custody of 15 Islamic State Children, 6 Adults in War on Terror - Senior Official

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The US government has taken custody this year of 15 American children of parents associated with the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) and of eight adults of whom six are being prosecuted for terror-related offenses, a senior Trump administration told a Department of State briefing.

"The US has been leading by example and taking back our own people," the official told the briefing on Friday. "We've brought back eight adults; six of them are being prosecuted.

We brought back 15 children as well."

The US government has also sent 25 captured IS fighters and family members who also supported the group to their native country of Bosnia-Herzegovina, the senior official said.

There are currently about 2,000 foreign fighters in US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) custody in Syria with another 70,000 or so women and children who are Islamic State-affiliated family members, the senior official added.