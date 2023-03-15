US Took Steps to 'Protect Information' on Drone Downed in Black Sea - Kirby

The United States took steps to protect the information on its drone that was downed in the Black Sea, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The United States took steps to protect the information on its drone that was downed in the Black Sea, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We took steps to protect the information and to minimize any effort by anybody else to exploit that drone for useful content," Kirby said in an interview with CNN.

When pressed on whether the information was actually secure, Kirby said, "We did the best we could."

However, Kirby then conceded that the situation was uncertain.

"I certainly can't speak for Russian efforts or what they may or may not be trying to take off the surface of the water," Kirby said.

"I can just tell you that we're still assessing that situation ourselves."

On Tuesday, the US government alleged that a Russian fighter jet dumped fuel on and collided with a US MQ-9 Reaper drone flying near Crimea, eventually leading its operators to bring the unmanned aircraft into the Black Sea. Russia denied attacking the drone in any way, saying the drone operators' poor and sharp maneuvering resulted in the aircraft falling in the Black Sea.