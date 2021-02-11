UrduPoint.com
US Top Diplomat Blinken, Cavusoglu Expected To Chat In Coming Days - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to speak to his Turkish counterpart, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, in the coming days, US Department of State spokesperson Ned price told reporters on Wednesday.

"I would expect the Secretary and his Turkish counterpart will have an opportunity to chat, to connect in the coming days," Price said.

