US Top Diplomat Blinken Congratulates Ecuadorian President-Elect Lasso On Victory

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement congratulated Guillermo Lasso on winning Ecuador's presidential election.

"On behalf of the people of the United States, I congratulate Guillermo Lasso on his election as the next President of Ecuador," Blinken said on Tuesday. "We also extend our congratulations to the Ecuadorian people for exercising their right to select their leadership, especially during these uniquely challenging times."

Blinken also congratulated Lasso's opponent, Arauz, on his participation in the democratic process while expressing their desire to work alongside the incoming administration.

Lasso, a businessman-turned-politician, defeated Andres Arauz in a runoff election. He is scheduled to be inaugurated on May 24. As of Sunday, Ecuador's National Electoral Council reported that Guillermo Lasso's right-wing CREO movement received more than 53% of the vote, whereas the leftist Arauz received just over 47% of the votes, with 96.35% of ballots counted.

More Stories From World

