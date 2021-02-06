US Top Diplomat Blinken Talks Iran, Russia With 3 European Counterparts - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed matters concerning Russia, Iran, China and other global events with his counterparts from France, Germany, and the Untied Kingdom, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

"Secretary of State¯Antony¯J.

Blinken¯ met with¯his counterparts from¯France, Germany, and¯the United Kingdom¯today in a video teleconference to¯discuss COVID, Iran, Burma, Russia, China, climate change, and other pressing issues," Price said on Friday.

Blinken emphasized the United States' commitment to take coordinated action with partners to address global issues, Price said.

Moreover, Price said Blinken and his counterparts underscored the importance of working together to deal with security, economic, and other matters of mutual concern.