US Top Diplomat Rubio Speaks With Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir, Urges De-escalation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 11:50 AM

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, and urged both India and Pakistan to find ways to de-escalate, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

Rubio also offered US assistance in starting "constructive" talks between the two South Asian neighbours to "avoid future conflicts", according to the statement.

Early Saturday morning, Pakistan hit back after three of its air bases came under Indian attack. Pakistan's sweeping retaliatory action targeted multiple Indian bases , including a missile storage facility in northern India.

Earlier this week, Rubio had spoken with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar separately, emphasizing the need for de-escalation,

US President Donald Trump has also encouraged both countries to de-escalate.

"The President has expressed he wants to see this de-escalate as quickly as possible. He understands these are two countries that have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here in the Oval Office," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

