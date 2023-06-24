US Top General Milley Cancels Trip to Middle East Because of Situation in Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley canceled a trip to the middle East because of the situation in Russia, media reported on Saturday, citing the Milley's representative.

The representative said that senior US military leader canceled a planned trip to the Middle East that was to take place on Saturday because of the situation in Russia, Reuters reported.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on Saturday in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.

Later in the day, the Belarusian presidential office said that Prigozhin accepted the proposal of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to stop the movement of Wagner troops in Russia and take further steps to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin later confirmed the information, saying that Wagner troops were returning back to their field camps.