US Top General Says Not Surprised Ukrainian Counteroffensive Going Slower Than Predicted

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2023 | 10:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said on Friday he does not find it surprising that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is going slower than predicted as he personally said before that it will be very long and difficult.

"That it's (the counteroffensive) going slower than people had predicted, doesn't surprise me at all," Milley said during an event hosted by the National Press Club. "What I had said was this is going to take six, eight, ten weeks. It's going to be very difficult, it's going to be very long, it's going to be very, very bloody and no one should have any illusions about it."

Millay also said that in his view time is not particularly on either side of the conflict because the latter continues to be very dynamic.

