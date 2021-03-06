UrduPoint.com
US' Top Infectious Disease Official Commends Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said on Saturday that the data from Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V "looked pretty good" to him.

"The data that I've seen from the Sputnik looked pretty good. I don't have as much information of the Chinese, because the Chinese have two or three different vaccines, so I have not followed carefully the relative efficacy of them, but the data that I've seen from the Russian one looks pretty good," Fauci told Greek broadcaster Skai.

Asked about the side effects of vaccines under use in the United States ” by Pfizer and Moderna ” Fauci said the level of his concerns was "minimal.

" According to the official, both mRNA vaccines demonstrated from 94 percent - 95 percent efficacy in US trials while "the reactogenicity was minimum."

Post-vaccination symptoms, such as chills and fatigue, vanished within 24 hours after the shot in most people, Fauci said.

Sputnik V is now the world's second-most imported COVID-19 vaccine after AstraZeneca'a, and Pfizer and Moderna come the third and the fourth, respectively.

