UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Top Security Officials Tried Convincing Trump To Not Freeze Ukraine Aid - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 03:50 AM

US Top Security Officials Tried Convincing Trump to Not Freeze Ukraine Aid - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The opposition of top security officials of the United States to President Donald Trump's demand that military help for Ukraine be put on hold, allegedly in order to lever Kiev's contribution in his own election campaign, was stronger than previously thought, The New York Times said on Monday.

In a phone conversation in July, Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter for possible corruption-related misdeeds, which allegedly was a quid pro quo for Kiev to receive $391 million worth of military aid from Washington.

The newspapers said it had spoken with tens of former and current US officials familiar with the matter and found that Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the national security adviser at the time, John Bolton, were in strong opposition to Trump's demand to halt the military aid for Ukraine since he first inquired about it in mid-June.

According to the report, they held a previously undisclosed meeting with the president in Oval Office in August where they tried but failed to convince him that releasing the aid for Ukraine was ultimately in the interests of the US.

The president's demand reportedly caused conflicts and confusion in the White House and Pentagon, creating deep rifts within the senior ranks of his administration.

On December 19, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The vote came after the House conducted an impeachment inquiry and concluded that Trump's conversation with Zelenskyy amounted to soliciting foreign meddling in the US electoral process. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, repeatedly dismissing the impeachment inquiry as a witch hunt aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Washington Vote Pentagon White House Trump Kiev New York United States July August December Congress 2016 From Top Million Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attempted attack by terrorist in Damm ..

3 hours ago

Khalid bin Zayed praises UAE Cabinet’s adoption ..

5 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to support Ducab’s expan ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah Chamber holds 9th meeting for 2019

8 hours ago

Terror attack thwarted: Saudi State Security

8 hours ago

ADJD observing Uzbekistan parliamentary elections

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.