US Tops 3.5 Million COVID-19 Cases - Johns Hopkins University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The United States now documented more than 3.5 million COVID-19 cases, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University revealed on Thursday.

The data showed that there are now 3,533,317 COVID-19 cases in the country.

The US is leading the world in the number of reported cases as well as COVID-19-related deaths. To date, 137,846 people in the country have died after contracting the disease.

More Stories From World

