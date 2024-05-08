US touts action on irregular migration at Guatemala gathering

Guatemala City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Washington is redoubling efforts to disrupt irregular migration, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday at regional talks in Guatemala, as the hot-button issue looms large once again over US elections in November.

Blinken led the US delegation at a meeting in the Guatemalan capital of the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection, a cooperation framework agreed to at a summit in California in 2022.

The United States has "stepped up efforts against those preying on vulnerable migrants," notably those flying people from Asia, Africa and elsewhere to Central America, Blinken said, six months ahead of the election in which President Joe Biden is expected to face off again against Republican predecessor Donald Trump.

In February, Washington announced a new visa restriction policy that targets "individuals who knowingly provide transportation to those intending to migrate irregularly to the United States, including through charter flights arriving in Nicaragua," he said.

On Monday, the United States unveiled visa restrictions on Colombian maritime migration executives who are facilitating irregular migration, Blinken added.

"We're redoubling our efforts to protect migrant workers from exploitation," he said.

Blinken announced an additional $578 million in planned humanitarian, development, and economic assistance, which will help to provide water, shelter and emergency healthcare to migrants and refugees.

"The United States also announced expanded enforcement partnerships to deter irregular migration, including increased consequences for the smuggling networks that prey on vulnerable migrants," a White House statement said.

Record numbers of migrants have been seeking to enter the United States, largely from Central America and Venezuela, as they flee poverty, violence and disasters exacerbated by climate change.

Nearly 2.5 million people were intercepted at the US-Mexico border in the 2023 fiscal year to September, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

Trump and other Republicans around the United States have tried to link the wave of illegal migration to Biden's border policies, pledging a harsh crackdown if elected in November.

Foreign ministers and other senior officials from around 20 countries took part in Tuesday's talks in Guatemala City.

In a speech to the regional meeting, Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo called for "safe, orderly, humane and regulated migration."

Washington has been wooing Arevalo's new administration as a partner on migration, with Biden hosting him for a meeting in March. That visit also saw the announcement of $170 million in US aid.

The month before, Guatemala also agreed to three-way cooperation with the United States and Mexico on migration.