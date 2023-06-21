UrduPoint.com

US Tracked Employees Of China's Huawei, ZTE At Suspected Spy Bases In Cuba - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 08:03 PM

US Tracked Employees of China's Huawei, ZTE at Suspected Spy Bases in Cuba - Reports

US intelligence agencies tracked employees of the Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE at suspected Chinese spy facilities in Cuba, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) US intelligence agencies tracked employees of the Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE at suspected Chinese spy facilities in Cuba, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

During the presidency of Donald Trump, US officials received tracking data of Huawei and ZTE workers entering and leaving sites suspected of conducting Chinese eavesdropping operations from the island, according to the report.

The sources said the intelligence reports strengthened suspicions within the Trump administration that the tech giants can be instrumental in expanding China's ability to spy on the United States from Cuba. However, it is unknown whether such practice is continued under incumbent US President Joe Biden.

Huawei and ZTE do not necessarily produce devices that can be used for eavesdropping or gathering intelligence, but they both specialize in technologies that can facilitate data transmission to China, according to the sources.

Huawei rejected such accusations in a statement, while ZTE and the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not respond to a WSJ's request for comment, the news outlet noted.

Earlier in June, WSJ reported, citing US officials familiar with classified information, that China had reached a deal with Cuba to establish its spy base in the island nation as a response to US military activities near the Chinese borders, including in Taiwan. Commenting on the article, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the report "is not accurate." Cuba's Embassy in Washington said the article was "totally mendacious and unfounded information," while the Chinese diplomatic mission had no comment.

Related Topics

China Washington Trump United States Cuba June From Huawei

Recent Stories

Bahawalpur police recovers stolen cash Rs 5 m

Bahawalpur police recovers stolen cash Rs 5 m

25 minutes ago
 May-9 vandalism: ATC grants interim bail to Imran ..

May-9 vandalism: ATC grants interim bail to Imran Khan in two cases

25 minutes ago
 PPP committed to serve people in country: Ali Hass ..

PPP committed to serve people in country: Ali Hassan

25 minutes ago
 Cameroon Declares French LGBT Rights Ambassador Pe ..

Cameroon Declares French LGBT Rights Ambassador Persona Non Grata - Reports

25 minutes ago
 Nobel-winning economist calls for climate tax as c ..

Nobel-winning economist calls for climate tax as carbon costs lives

18 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince speaks with Sultan AlNeyadi du ..

Ajman Crown Prince speaks with Sultan AlNeyadi during ‘A Call From Space’ e ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.