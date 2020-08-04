UrduPoint.com
US Tracking Explosion In Beirut Closely, Taking 'Very Good Look' - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

US Tracking Explosion in Beirut Closely, Taking 'Very Good Look' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The United States is closely tracking the massive explosion in Beirut and will take a very good look at the incident, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We're tracking it closely and just rest assured that we're taking a very good look at that," McEnany said.

