US Tracking Explosion In Beirut Closely, Taking 'Very Good Look' - White House
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:30 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The United States is closely tracking the massive explosion in Beirut and will take a very good look at the incident, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing on Tuesday.
"We're tracking it closely and just rest assured that we're taking a very good look at that," McEnany said.