US Tracking Explosion in Beirut Closely, Taking 'Very Good Look' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The United States is closely tracking the massive explosion in Beirut and will take a very good look at the incident, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We're tracking it closely and just rest assured that we're taking a very good look at that," McEnany said.