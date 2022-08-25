UrduPoint.com

US Tracking Reports Of New Exchange Of Fire In Syria, No Comments At Moment - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US Tracking Reports of New Exchange of Fire in Syria, No Comments at Moment - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The United States is tracking reports of a new exchange of fire in Syria and reiterates that it will not hesitate to defend itself if attacked, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Wednesday.

"On the Syria strikes, we're tracking the same reports you are that there's been an exchange in Syria. I don't have any details to provide you with," Kahl said during a press briefing.

Kahl underscored that the United States is not going to tolerate attacks by Iran-backed forces anywhere in the world, including in Syria, and will not hesitate to protect itself and take additional appropriate measures.

