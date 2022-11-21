UrduPoint.com

US Tracking Very Closely Video Of Ukrainian Troops Killing Captured Russians - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 09:53 PM

US Tracking Very Closely Video of Ukrainian Troops Killing Captured Russians - State Dept.

The United States is tracking closely the video of Ukrainian troops killing captured Russians and urges Ukraine to abide by its international obligations, the US State Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The United States is tracking closely the video of Ukrainian troops killing captured Russians and urges Ukraine to abide by its international obligations, the US State Department said on Monday.

"We are tracking that quite closely," the State Department said.

Related Topics

Ukraine United States

Recent Stories

Minister directs IPC, PSB to submit PC-1 of Narowa ..

Minister directs IPC, PSB to submit PC-1 of Narowal Sports City on Nov 30

2 minutes ago
 Davis Cup finals offer passion rather than stars

Davis Cup finals offer passion rather than stars

2 minutes ago
 Shallow quake kills 162, injures hundreds on Indon ..

Shallow quake kills 162, injures hundreds on Indonesia's Java island

2 minutes ago
 SAFRON Minister announces registration drive for u ..

SAFRON Minister announces registration drive for unregistered Afghan refugees

6 minutes ago
 US Supreme Court Denies Appeal of Case Challenging ..

US Supreme Court Denies Appeal of Case Challenging Texas Redistricting - Order L ..

9 minutes ago
 Violence against children, women not to be tolerat ..

Violence against children, women not to be tolerated: Acting IGP

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.