- US Tracking Very Closely Video of Ukrainian Troops Killing Captured Russians - State Dept.
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 09:53 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The United States is tracking closely the video of Ukrainian troops killing captured Russians and urges Ukraine to abide by its international obligations, the US State Department said on Monday.
"We are tracking that quite closely," the State Department said.