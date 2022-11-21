US Tracking Very Closely Video of Ukrainian Troops Killing Captured Russians - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States is tracking closely the video of Ukrainian troops killing captured Russians and urges Ukraine to abide by its international obligations, the US State Department said on Monday

"We are tracking that quite closely," the State Department said.