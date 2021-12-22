US Trade Authorities Claim Russia Moving Away From World Trade Organization Commitments

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Russia has continued to move away from its World Trade Organization (WTO) commitments during 2021 by maintaining restrictive trade policies, the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a report.

"Over the past year, Russia has continued its trajectory of an economy moving away from the guiding principles of the WTO: non-discrimination, freer trade, predictability, transparency and fair competition," the Report on the Implementation and Enforcement of Russia's WTO Commitments said on Tuesday.

Russia maintains restrictive at-the-border and behind-the-border measures that inhibit trade, the report said.

The country's industrial policy seems to be driven by the guiding principles of import substitution and forced localization, the report added.

The report also highlighted Russia's alleged "non-science based" import restrictions in the agricultural sector, import substitution strategies in the information technology sector and preferential treatment of domestic goods and services.

The report was prepared pursuant to legislation that requires the Office of the US Trade Representative to submit a report to Congress assessing the extent to which Russia has implemented its WTO commitments after nine years of membership in the organization.