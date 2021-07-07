UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Trade Chief Asks Mexico To Expand Access For American Potatoes, Biotech

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 10:40 PM

US Trade Chief Asks Mexico to Expand Access for American Potatoes, Biotech

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has requested that Mexico grant greater access to American potatoes and biotech on a visit to Mexico City to mark the first anniversary of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), her office said Wednesday.

"Ambassador Tai emphasized the importance of Mexico immediately resuming the authorization of biotechnology products and inquired about the status of expanding access for US fresh potatoes throughout Mexico," the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a statement issued after Tai's meeting with Mexico's Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, Victor Villalobos and Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier.

Tai, Villalobos and Clouthier discussed the implementation of USMCA's environment chapter, including concerns related to the conservation and protection of the vaquita, illegal fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, and sea turtle bycatch, the statement said.

The three officials agreed to work together to fully implement and enforce the USMCA's high-standard environmental commitments.

They also discussed the potential mutual benefits of aligning Mexico and the United States' policy on ethanol gasoline blends.

Related Topics

Katherine Agriculture Visit Mexico City United States Mexico Agreement

Recent Stories

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

3 minutes ago

UN Security Council May Address Situation in Haiti ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against YouTu ..

3 minutes ago

Tajikistan Calls on CSTO Allies to Help Deal With ..

3 minutes ago

Promoters cancel Fuji endurance race, citing pande ..

3 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani apologises for power cuts, blames h ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.