US Trade Chief Asks Mexico to Expand Access for American Potatoes, Biotech

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has requested that Mexico grant greater access to American potatoes and biotech on a visit to Mexico City to mark the first anniversary of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), her office said Wednesday.

"Ambassador Tai emphasized the importance of Mexico immediately resuming the authorization of biotechnology products and inquired about the status of expanding access for US fresh potatoes throughout Mexico," the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a statement issued after Tai's meeting with Mexico's Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, Victor Villalobos and Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier.

Tai, Villalobos and Clouthier discussed the implementation of USMCA's environment chapter, including concerns related to the conservation and protection of the vaquita, illegal fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, and sea turtle bycatch, the statement said.

The three officials agreed to work together to fully implement and enforce the USMCA's high-standard environmental commitments.

They also discussed the potential mutual benefits of aligning Mexico and the United States' policy on ethanol gasoline blends.