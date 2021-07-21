UrduPoint.com
US Trade Chief Discusses Fisheries, Large Aircraft With Spanish Counterpart - Statement

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 12:16 AM

The United States sought Spain's support for its fisheries subsidies negotiations at the World Trade Organization while reaffirming Washington's support for Europe's large civil aircraft industry, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said on Tuesday as it announced talks between the trade chiefs of the two countries

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Spain's Trade Minister Maria Reyes Maroto also agreed to collaborate on other key bilateral trade and economic issues, the Office of the USTR said in a statement.

"Ambassador Tai reiterated the United States' support for the large civil aircraft framework that was reached with the European Union in June," the statement said. "Ambassador Tai and Minister Moroto discussed a number of WTO issues, including the ongoing fisheries subsidies negotiations at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The ambassador noted that the United States hopes to achieve a meaningful outcome and expressed her hope that Spain would support the Administration's WTO fisheries forced labor proposal."

The United States and the European Union, as well as the United Kingdom, agreed in June not to impose tariffs on large aircraft for five years to resolve the long-running dispute between the US aircraft manufacturer Boeing and EU aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

In May, the United States proposed that the WTO step up negotiations to curb harmful subsidies to fishing activities that may be associated with the use of forced labor such as illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

The WTO has been engaged for years in multilateral negotiations to prohibit harmful fisheries subsidies, including subsidies that contribute to overcapacity and overfishing and subsidies to vessels engaged in unregulated fishing.

