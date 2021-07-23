US Trade Chief Discusses Steel, Aluminum Overcapacity With EU Parliament Officials - USTR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The United States and the European Union discussed overcapacity in the steel and aluminum sector and how to address challenges from China in talks between the US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and EU parliamentary officials, the Office of the US Trade Representative said.

Tai met with Bernd Lange, chair of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade, and Miapetra Kumpula-Natri, vice-chair of the European Parliament's Delegation for Relations with the United States, the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a statement on Thursday.

"Ambassador Tai, Chair Lange, and Vice-Chair Kumpula-Natri discussed ongoing issues related to transatlantic trade, including the WTO's upcoming Ministerial Conference and addressing overcapacity in the steel and aluminum sector. They talked about how the United States and the EU can work together to address the challenges posed by China and other non-market actors," the statement said.

The officials also talked about the need to collaborate on various issues in the digital economy and how to ensure their shared democratic values were reflected in policy solutions, the statement added.