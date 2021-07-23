UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Trade Chief Discusses Steel, Aluminum Overcapacity With EU Parliament Officials - USTR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 03:00 AM

US Trade Chief Discusses Steel, Aluminum Overcapacity With EU Parliament Officials - USTR

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The United States and the European Union discussed overcapacity in the steel and aluminum sector and how to address challenges from China in talks between the US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and EU parliamentary officials, the Office of the US Trade Representative said.

Tai met with Bernd Lange, chair of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade, and Miapetra Kumpula-Natri, vice-chair of the European Parliament's Delegation for Relations with the United States, the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a statement on Thursday.

"Ambassador Tai, Chair Lange, and Vice-Chair Kumpula-Natri discussed ongoing issues related to transatlantic trade, including the WTO's upcoming Ministerial Conference and addressing overcapacity in the steel and aluminum sector. They talked about how the United States and the EU can work together to address the challenges posed by China and other non-market actors," the statement said.

The officials also talked about the need to collaborate on various issues in the digital economy and how to ensure their shared democratic values were reflected in policy solutions, the statement added.

Related Topics

Katherine China Parliament European Union United States From

Recent Stories

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

5 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

6 hours ago

Alleged surveillance targetting journalists and in ..

6 hours ago

More than half of EU adults now fully vaccinated a ..

6 hours ago

ADP registers 4,138 violations involving not givin ..

7 hours ago

Hajj is free from epidemics, health plan worked: S ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.