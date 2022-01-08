US Trade Chief Discusses With EU Official Support for Lithuania Amid China Row

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) US Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed with a senior European Union official the United States' support for the bloc after the diplomatic row between China and Lithuania due to the later's decision to allow the opening of a Taiwanese representative office in the country, the US Trade Representative (USTR) office said in a readout of the conversation.

"United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai today spoke with European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis and expressed the United States' strong support for the EU and for Lithuania in the face of economic coercion from the People's Republic of China," the readout said on Friday.

Tai emphasized the importance of working together with the European Union to address coercive diplomatic and economic behavior through various avenues such as the US-EU Trade and Technology Council, the readout said.

The two leaders also discussed ongoing joint efforts to address global non-market excess capacity in the steel and aluminum sectors, and agreed to stay in regular communication on the array of important issues, the readout added.