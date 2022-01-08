UrduPoint.com

US Trade Chief Discusses With EU Official Support For Lithuania Amid China Row

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2022 | 05:20 AM

US Trade Chief Discusses With EU Official Support for Lithuania Amid China Row

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) US Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed with a senior European Union official the United States' support for the bloc after the diplomatic row between China and Lithuania due to the later's decision to allow the opening of a Taiwanese representative office in the country, the US Trade Representative (USTR) office said in a readout of the conversation.

"United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai today spoke with European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis and expressed the United States' strong support for the EU and for Lithuania in the face of economic coercion from the People's Republic of China," the readout said on Friday.

Tai emphasized the importance of working together with the European Union to address coercive diplomatic and economic behavior through various avenues such as the US-EU Trade and Technology Council, the readout said.

The two leaders also discussed ongoing joint efforts to address global non-market excess capacity in the steel and aluminum sectors, and agreed to stay in regular communication on the array of important issues, the readout added.

Related Topics

Technology Katherine China European Union United States Lithuania From

Recent Stories

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximu ..

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximum Employment' Goal Reached - L ..

5 hours ago
 Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthe ..

Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthen Further if Russia Does Not D ..

5 hours ago
 Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

5 hours ago
 US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Insti ..

US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Institute Risk-Reduction Measures - ..

5 hours ago
 Blinken Says Moscow Driving False Narrative That N ..

Blinken Says Moscow Driving False Narrative That NATO Threatens Russia

5 hours ago
 NATO Concerned Over Situation in Kazakhstan, Urges ..

NATO Concerned Over Situation in Kazakhstan, Urges for End to Violence - Stolten ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.