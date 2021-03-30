US Trade Chief, EC VP to Boost Cooperation on Non-Market Economies Like China - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai and European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager in a virtual meeting on Monday agreed to strengthen cooperation on China and other non-market economies, the USTR's office said in a statement.

"They committed to strengthening US-EU cooperation on shared objectives related to large non-market economies, such as China," the release said.

Both sides agreed to cooperate on key priorities, including the digital economy and trade policy support for climate change objectives, as well as confirmed commitment to strong bilateral partnership, the release added.