US Trade Chief Meets With German Counterpart To Discuss China's Practices - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:44 PM

US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai met with German Economics and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier during the G7 Trade Ministerial meeting in London and discussed global trade challenges that included China's non-market practices, the Office of the USTR said on Friday

"United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai today met with Peter Altmaier, the German Federal Minister for Economics and Energy, on the margins of the G7 Trade Ministerial.� Ambassador Tai and Minister Altmaier reviewed US-EU progress on a number of shared global challenges, including the impact of China's non-market practices that result in excess capacity in steel and aluminum," the Office of the USTR said in a readout of the meeting.

The World Trade Organization recently undertook a trade policy review of China and identified severe and persistent excess capacity in the steel and aluminum sectors as one of several problems with the counbtry's trade regime.

Tai emphasized the need for continued and enhanced collaboration with Germany in the European Union during the meeting, the readout said.

The two officials also discussed areas of future collaboration under the US-EU Trade and Technology Council as well as global trade challenges and Germany's upcoming presidency of the G7, the readout added.

