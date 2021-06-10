US Trade Chief Plays Up Importance of Taiwan Trade, Investment Amid New Tiff With China

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai has played up the importance of Taiwanese trade and investment to United States, the Office of the USTR said on Thursday.

"Ambassador Tai emphasized the importance of the US-Taiwan trade and investment relationship and explained the Biden-Harris administration's worker-centered trade priorities," the Office of the USTR said in a statement. "Ambassador Tai also expressed the United States' continued interest in working together with Taiwan on issues of common concern in multilateral organizations."

Tai's remarks came after holding a virtual meeting with Taiwan Minister-Without-Portfolio John Deng on Thursday and at a time when US President Joe Biden wages a new fractious trade relationship with China.

Tai and Deng committed to convening in the coming weeks the 11th Trade and Investment Framework Agreement Council meeting with the participation of the American Institute in Taiwan and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States, the statement added.

Taiwan has been governed independently of China since 1949, but Beijing views the island as part of its territory and has vowed to unify Taiwan with the mainland by using force if necessary.