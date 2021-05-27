UrduPoint.com
US Trade Chief Prods WTO To Crack Down On Forced Labor On Fishing Vessels

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Trade Chief Prods WTO to Crack Down on Forced Labor on Fishing Vessels

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Wednesday she has called on the World Trade Organization to act against forced labor on fishing vessels, which like any worker abuse undermines the global economy.

"Forced labor harms the lives and well-being of fishers and workers around the world and it must be eliminated," Tai said in a statement that called for WTO's attention on the matter. "The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to fighting forced labor wherever it occurs. We will continue to work closely with our partners and allies to promote a fair international trading system that addresses the sustainability of fisheries resources, and benefits workers and citizens around the world."

In a proposal submitted to the WTO on Wednesday, the Office of the US Trade Representative urged the world body to step up negotiations to curb harmful subsidies to fishing activities that may be associated with the use of forced labor such as illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

Tai said in addition to the human cost, forced labor on fishing vessels presented an unfair cost advantage to those who exploit the system.

"It exacerbates overfishing and the depletion of the world's oceans," she said. "Recognizing the link between forced labor and the harmful subsidies that may also go to these vessels is an important step in tackling this pervasive problem. The WTO has an opportunity to address this issue with a meaningful agreement that positively affects the lives and well-being of working people, and increases transparency and accountability in global supply chains."

WTO has been engaged for years in multilateral negotiations to prohibit harmful fisheries subsidies, including subsidies that contribute to overcapacity and overfishing and subsidies to vessels engaged in unregulated fishing.

