US Trade Chief Says FTA Talks With UK On Pause, But Close Work On All Challenges Continues

The United States has put talks regarding a free trade agreement with Britain on hold, but negotiations to resolve all challenges are going on, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Thursday

"We do have an FTA negotiation that was started by my predecessor that we've put on pause," Tai told a US Chamber of Commerce discussion on transatlantic business. "But as you will also see, from the many readouts that we put out, that the conversations have not paused and we continue to work very closely with the UK on all the challenges."

The previous Trump administration moved to negotiate a free trade agreement with Britain in 2018 as the UK prepared to leave the European Union with the Brexit arrangement.

But continuous spats on tariffs have undermined a pact between the two countries.

British trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan told Tai and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo during a trip to Washington this week that London is ready to increase existing retaliatory duties on high-profile US goods, including whiskey, cosmetics and clothing, if Washington does not lift Trump-era tariffs on British steel and aluminum.

Also in September, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi cautioned that there could be no post-Brexit trade deal with Washington if the Northern Ireland peace agreement, which effectively ended three decades of violence in the northern UK territory, was destroyed.

Tai said the United States respected the dynamics of the Brexit situation and valued the UK as an ally "and we need to figure out how to be allies".

"In terms of where we take our trade relationship, we are constantly looking for ways to enhance our relationships with our different partners," she added. "I would also say that in our conversations with the UK, we also find a lot of shared values, shared systems and a shared language."

She cited US-UK cooperation on enforcing prohibitions on forced labor and in resolving global supply chain disruptions as among the successes of the relationship.

