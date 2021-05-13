US Trade Chief Tai Praises Mexico for Intervening in Labor Dispute at GM Plant

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) US Trade Representative Katherine Tai praised the Mexican government for its early intervention into alleged labor rights violations at a General Motors plant in Mexico, saying it was a testimony of the two countries working together to prevent a "race to the bottom" for their workers.

"I commend the Government of Mexico for stepping in when it became aware of voting irregularities earlier this year" in an union contract at GM's Silao factory in central Mexico, Tai said on Wednesday. "I am proud to partner on this shared goal of helping both Mexican and American workers prevent a race to the bottom.

This use of the rapid response mechanism demonstrates that we will act when workers in certain facilities are denied their rights under laws necessary to fulfill Mexico's labor obligations."

On Tuesday, Mexico's Labor Ministry said it found "serious irregularities" in the union-led worker vote at the GM factory and ordered a new vote to be held within 30 days.

The Mexican action came after pressure from US lawmakers on GM, following the discovery that some ballots were destroyed during the vote for 6,000 union workers to ratify their labor contract at the Silao plant.